Shine Was Questioned By Fed Prosecutors Probing Sexual Harassment At Fox News

Newly minted White House Communications Director Bill Shine, formerly of Fox News, was reportedly subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in New York last year to answer questions about Fox News’ handling of sexual harassment complaints, The New York Times reported Friday.

Shine was ousted from Fox News last year and has been accused in several lawsuits of allegedly helping to enable or hide sexual misconduct by Fox News’ founding chairman Roger Ailes.

Shine voluntarily spoke with federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Times. It’s unclear what Shine was asked, but a personal involved in the investigation told the Times that around the same time as Shine’s questioning, prosecutors were investigating whether Shine intimidated or discredited women who complained of sexual harassment at Fox.

Shine was never charged, according to the Times and Ailes died in May of last year. The probe is reportedly no longer active.