UNITED STATES - APRIL 24: Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, leaves Dirsken Building after a meeting on Capitol Hill with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on April 24, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
38 mins ago
Ronny Jackson Will Not Return As Trump's Personal Physician
46 mins ago
U.S. Tells Caravan Seeking Asylum That Crossing Facility Had No Room For Them
53 mins ago
Mystery Solved: Trump-Macron Tree Vanished To Be Quarantined
livewire

Sessions Spokesperson Promised Loyalty To Trump Agenda Before Being Hired

By | April 30, 2018 7:42 am
On Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in the Lincoln Hall of Union League of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA, on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores, who was critical of President Donald Trump during the Republican primaries, met with Trump to tell him she was loyal to his agenda before she was hired, The Washington Post reported.

According to several people with knowledge of the meeting who spoke to the Post, Trump’s advisers knew that Sessions would only be able to hire Flores if she reassured Trump that she agreed with his agenda. She also reportedly told Trump she would be honored to serve him, according to the Post.

The revelation came as part of a Post report on Trump’s demands for loyalty throughout his presidency, most notably his reported request for allegiance from former FBI James Comey before he was fired. Trump also reportedly asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if he was “on (his) team.”      

