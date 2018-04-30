Sessions Spokesperson Promised Loyalty To Trump Agenda Before Being Hired

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores, who was critical of President Donald Trump during the Republican primaries, met with Trump to tell him she was loyal to his agenda before she was hired, The Washington Post reported.

According to several people with knowledge of the meeting who spoke to the Post, Trump’s advisers knew that Sessions would only be able to hire Flores if she reassured Trump that she agreed with his agenda. She also reportedly told Trump she would be honored to serve him, according to the Post.

The revelation came as part of a Post report on Trump’s demands for loyalty throughout his presidency, most notably his reported request for allegiance from former FBI James Comey before he was fired. Trump also reportedly asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if he was “on (his) team.”