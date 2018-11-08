Latest
Sessions’ Farewell Message To DOJ: ‘What I’m Proud Of Is You’

By
November 8, 2018 1:36 pm

In a farewell message to Justice Department officials, ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions reflected on his time at the DOJ and told colleagues he was proud of the work they had accomplished together.

He also listed what he considers to be the department’s goals, which he said they’d made significant headway on together: reducing violent crime, homicides, opioid use and overdose deaths. He also said the department has broken records for “violent crime, firearm and illegal immigration prosecutions.”

“I am grateful to have served with people of your caliber and may God bless you and your families in all you do,” he wrote. “Keep improving, getting better and more productive.”

Read the full letter, obtained by Buzzfeed below:

