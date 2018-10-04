Latest
26 mins ago
Flake: ‘No Additional Corroborating Info’ For Allegations Against Kavanaugh In FBI Probe
34 mins ago
McConnell: Sinking Kavanaugh Would Set ‘Un-American Precedent’
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 3: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) heads to the Senate floor for a vote, at the U.S. Capitol, October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. An FBI report on current allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected by the end of this week, possibly later today. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
35 mins ago
Susan Collins On FBI Probe: ‘It Appears To Be A Very Thorough Investigation’
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Senators Begin Viewing FBI’s New Kavanaugh Report In Secure Location

By
October 4, 2018 9:56 am

Senators began making their way Friday morning to a secure location in the Capitol to view the FBI’s report on its supplemental investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The report is being held in a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) in a basement on the Senate side of the Capitol.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was spotted heading down there Thursday morning, as was Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), a Judiciary Republican.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the majority whip and a member of the Judiciary Committee, was also spotted heading down the stairs towards the basement, but it was unclear if he was going directly to the SCIF.

In theory, Republicans and Democrats are alternating hours that the report will be accessible to them. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) appeared to be heading to the SCIF at about 9:45 a.m. ET.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: