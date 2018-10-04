Senators Begin Viewing FBI’s New Kavanaugh Report In Secure Location

Senators began making their way Friday morning to a secure location in the Capitol to view the FBI’s report on its supplemental investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The report is being held in a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) in a basement on the Senate side of the Capitol.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was spotted heading down there Thursday morning, as was Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), a Judiciary Republican.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the majority whip and a member of the Judiciary Committee, was also spotted heading down the stairs towards the basement, but it was unclear if he was going directly to the SCIF.

In theory, Republicans and Democrats are alternating hours that the report will be accessible to them. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) appeared to be heading to the SCIF at about 9:45 a.m. ET.