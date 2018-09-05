Sen. Intel Committee Saves A Seat For McCain At Wednesday’s Social Media Hearing

As the Senate Intelligence Committee continues its inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election with a hearing featuring testimony from Facebook and Twitter executives on Wednesday, members commemorated the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) with a white rose laid across his former seat.

A seat saved for Senator McCain at today's Senate Intel hearing. pic.twitter.com/97K4AX2SXl — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 5, 2018

McCain, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer on Aug. 25, was a sanctioned member of the Intelligence Committee, given his role as chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and regularly was involved in the committee’s hearings.