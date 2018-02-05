Latest
on February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
10 hours ago
House Intel Votes To Release Dem FBI Memo, Pending White House Approval
Rep. Michele Bachmann, speaks at the 2017 Values Voter Summit, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Friday, October 13, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
11 hours ago
Bachmann: ‘I Wasn’t Hearing Any Call From God’ To Run For Franken’s Seat
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attends a rally to promote the importance of school choice as part of "National School Choice Week," in Russell Building on January 18, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
11 hours ago
Ed Dept. Seeks Delay In Obama-Era Rule Tackling Racial Disparities In Special Ed
livewire

Sen. Whitehouse On Trump Accusing Dems Of Treason: Sounds Like North Korea

By | February 5, 2018 6:53 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Monday that President Donald Trump calling Democrats treasonous for not clapping enough during his State of the Union address was reminiscent of North Korea.

During a speech in Ohio Monday, Trump said Democrats “were like death and un-American,” when they did not stand and clap after he announced “really positive news” in the address.

“Somebody said treasonous. Yeah, I guess, why not?” Trump said. “Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Monday, Whitehouse responded by saying “maybe he’s been watching too much North Korean television, where everybody in the North Korean assembly stands up and they all clap together automatically whenever the dear leader says something.”

“That’s not the way America works,” the senator continued. “I think that the most un-American thing was what the President said, that there oughtn’t to be dispute or disagreement with him among senators and members of the House of Representatives.”

He added, referring to the probes into Russian meddling in the 2016 election: “I think that it’s a sign that the noose is perhaps getting a little tight around the White House and they’re starting to get a little bit panicky, because using words like that is very irresponsible and I think a sign of nerves starting to crack over there.”

More Livewire
View All