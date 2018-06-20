Sanford: ‘The Tragedy Of The Trump Presidency’ Is His Selfishness

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), a congressman who recently lost the Republican primary for his reelection bid to a far-right challenger, earned an entire Trump digression Tuesday evening, as the President veered off his immigration script to slam the lawmaker in a room of his peers.

According to a Tuesday Washington Post report, Trump called Sanford a “nasty guy” and made fun of him for losing his race before a stone-cold audience, smattered with booing.

For Sanford, the display was a perfect summation of his problems with Trump.

“I would say the comment goes to the core of why I have at times agreed with policies of the administration but at the same time found the President’s personal style so caustic and counterproductive,” Sanford told The Washington Post. “The tragedy of the Trump presidency is that he thinks it’s about him. The President has taken those earnest beliefs by so many people across the country and has unfortunately fallen prey to thinking it’s about him.”

He reportedly added that he was gratified that his colleagues booed the President for the “biased, demeaning and pejorative comment.”

“You have really big issues happening, and in that context, the President felt it was necessary to take time to say something pejorative about some member of Congress,” he told the Post. “You have that environment, with so many important policies to be discussed, and the president takes time to do that. It is symptomatic [of] how far this administration has drifted from important ideas and policy that really impact people’s lives.”

When asked why Trump has sustained such a vitriolic grudge against him, Sanford expressed his bemusement. “I have no clue,” he said and started laughing.