WH Spox: ‘Frankly I Think My Credibility Is Probably Higher Than The Media’s’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday finally addressed questions from a roomfull of reporters about misleading statements she made last year — by bashing the media’s credibility.

Sanders said that she is “an honest person who works extremely hard” to give reporters “accurate and up-to-date information.”

“Frankly, I think my credibility is probably higher than the media’s,” she said. “I think in large part that’s because you guys spend more of your time focused on attacking the President instead of reporting the news. I think if you spent a little bit more time reporting the news instead of trying to tear me down, you might actually see we’re working hard to provide you good information and trying to provide that same good information to the American people.”

At Monday’s press briefing, Sanders deflected on the lie, repeatedly telling reporters that she wouldn’t answer questions about communications between President Trump’s legal team and the special counsel.

Last year, Sanders told reporters that Trump didn’t dictate a statement released by his son, Donald Trump Jr., regarding the basis of a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer. At the time, Trump Jr. said the meeting was centered on adoptions. It was later revealed that Trump Jr. took the meeting with the promise of gaining dirt on Hillary Clinton.

In a 20-page letter by Trump’s lawyers that was sent to special counsel Robert Mueller in January, Trump’s lawyers wrote that the President did, in fact, dictate the statement.