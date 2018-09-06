Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
livewire

WH Urges People To Call NYT And Ask For Name Of Op-Ed Writer

By
September 6, 2018 12:26 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn’t happy with whoever wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed claiming to be both a senior administration official and part of the “steady state” actively resisting parts of President Trump’s agenda. In a new statement, she called the media coverage of it “wild” and “reckless,” and urged people to call the New York Times. Read her statement below:

