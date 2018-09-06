WH Urges People To Call NYT And Ask For Name Of Op-Ed Writer

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn’t happy with whoever wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed claiming to be both a senior administration official and part of the “steady state” actively resisting parts of President Trump’s agenda. In a new statement, she called the media coverage of it “wild” and “reckless,” and urged people to call the New York Times. Read her statement below:

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018