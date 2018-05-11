Sanders Spins The AT&T-Cohen Deal Into Proof Trump Is ‘Draining The Swamp’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday attempted to paint this week’s revelation about AT&T’s contract with Michael Cohen into a positive story for the Trump administration.

Asked if President Donald Trump believes it was a mistake for Cohen to advise AT&T, Sanders said that the episode only shows how committed Trump is to “draining the swamp.”

“I think that this further proves that the President is not going to be influenced by special interests. This is actually the definition of draining the swamp, something the President talked about repeatedly during the campaign,” Sanders said. “For anything beyond that I would direct you to the president’s outside counsel.”

She added that because the Justice Department opposed AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner, it’s clear Trump was not “influenced by any outside special interests.”

Cohen’s contract with AT&T specified that he would consult the company on its proposed merger with Time warner, according to the Washington Post. AT&T now says it was a mistake to enter into the contract.