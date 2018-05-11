Latest
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the director of the CIA, Rep.ÊMike Pompeo(R-KS) testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Pompeo is a former Army officer who graduated first in his class from West Point.
10 mins ago
Pompeo: US Will Help N. Korea Economy If It Takes ‘Bold Action’ To Denuclearize
10 mins ago
Aide Who Made McCain ‘Dying’ Remark Still Works At White House
53 mins ago
Trump Wants To Get Rid Of ‘The Middle Men’ In Prescription Drug Sales
livewire

Sanders Spins The AT&T-Cohen Deal Into Proof Trump Is ‘Draining The Swamp’

By | May 11, 2018 3:58 pm
on May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday attempted to paint this week’s revelation about AT&T’s contract with Michael Cohen into a positive story for the Trump administration.

Asked if President Donald Trump believes it was a mistake for Cohen to advise AT&T, Sanders said that the episode only shows how committed Trump is to “draining the swamp.”

“I think that this further proves that the President is not going to be influenced by special interests. This is actually the definition of draining the swamp, something the President talked about repeatedly during the campaign,” Sanders said. “For anything beyond that I would direct you to the president’s outside counsel.”

She added that because the Justice Department opposed AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner, it’s clear Trump was not “influenced by any outside special interests.”

Cohen’s contract with AT&T specified that he would consult the company on its proposed merger with Time warner, according to the Washington Post. AT&T now says it was a mistake to enter into the contract.

‘Trump Is A Mob-Friendly Businessman Who Is Now President Of The United States’
More Livewire
View All
Comments