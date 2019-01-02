Zinke Pens Farewell Note In Red Marker: ‘It Has Been A High Honor’

The President announced last month that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke would be out of that job by the end of the year. On Wednesday, Zinke published a picture of a near illegible resignation note:

It's been a high honor to serve @POTUS & the American People as @Interior Secretary. We've restored public lands “for the benefit & enjoyment of the people,” improved public access & shall never be held hostage again for our energy needs. God bless America & those who defend her. pic.twitter.com/JXzVmrpDTg — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 2, 2019