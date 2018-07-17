Ryan Foils GOP Plot To Force Democrats Into Abolish ICE Vote

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) foiled a plan brewing in the Republican caucus to force Democrats into taking a vote on a generally unpopular bill to abolish ICE in the hopes that it would rend asunder the progressive and moderate wings of the party, according to a Monday Politico report.

The plan was concocted by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) last week in the hopes that Democrats would back the bill, handing Republicans a cudgel for the midterms, or split the vote and burn some members with the liberal wing of the party.

However, per Politico, Ryan quashed the idea, worrying that the Democrats would abstain from voting as a bloc, making the Republicans look petty and unserious.

Republicans will instead soon hold a vote on a bill introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) that expresses support for ICE to try to set themselves apart from Democrats on the agency.