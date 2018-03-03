Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, during their joint press conference, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018.
Trump Taps Dow Chemical Lawyer To Lead EPA’s Response To Toxic Spills
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., attend a U.S. Capitol Police Medal of Honor ceremony in the Congressional Auditorium on November 9, 2017.
Republicans Yield To Trump’s Policy Whims – But Not On Trade
during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Trump’s Flip-Flopping On Gun Control Leaves Lawmakers Baffled
Moore Begs For Help With Legal Bills: ‘My Resources Have Been Depleted’

By | March 3, 2018 12:52 pm
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.
Brynn Anderson/AP

Failed Senate candidate Roy Moore is pleading for his followers to help him with the legal bills he’s been slammed with in wake of the teen sexual misconduct allegations that torpedoed his campaign, saying his “resources have been depleted.”

Leigh Corfman, who told the Washington Post in November that Moore touched her sexually when she was 14, sued Moore for defamation in January after the Alabama GOP candidate claimed her account was “politically motivated” and repeatedly painted her as a liar.

Moore set up a legal defense fund to help pay for the legal expenses and begged his followers to contribute now that “my resources have been depleted and I have struggled to make ends meet.”

“Please help me fight this battle for the heart and soul of this Nation,” Moore wrote in an apocalyptic screed published on Thursday. “I now face another vicious attack from lawyers in Washington D. C. and San Francisco who have hired one of the biggest firms in Birmingham Alabama to bring another legal action against me and ensure that I never fight again.”

Moore, who ran on a far-right campaign that branded him as a Christian warrior, also railed against the “gays, lesbians, and transgenders” that have “joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear.”

“Please send a generous gift today to the Roy Moore Legal Defense Fund to help me defeat, once and for all, those who would destroy America in order to usher in their anti-Christian ‘kingdom,'” wrote Moore.

