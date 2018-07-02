Romney: ‘It’s A Little Early’ To Support Trump’s 2020 Reelection Bid

Former presidential runner-up and Utah Republican Senate nominee Mitt Romney said in an interview aired Sunday that he would not commit yet to supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

“It’s too early to say who I will support,” Romney told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt. “I did say I think he’ll get reelected. That’s not an endorsement. I also think that [California Democratic gubernatorial nominee] Gavin Newsom will get elected in California. That’s not something I want to see, it’s just something that’s probably going happen.”

Romney said in May that he’d written in his wife’s name on the 2016 presidential ballot.

“Do you want somebody to run against him?” Hunt asked. “Against President Trump?”

“It’s not a question of want,” Romney said. “There will be people who decide, I presume, to get in a Republican primary. I think the President’s support among Republicans — what is it now, 90 percent approval? — suggests he will be able to become the nominee relatively easily.”

“And I think the Democrats are going to go further left. They’re likely to nominate someone further from the mainstream of American thought. And in a setting like that, I think the President gets reelected,” Romney added

“But you’re not yet willing to say that you’ll vote for him?” Hunt pressed.

“I’m not willing to say who I’m going to support at this stage,” Romney said. “It’s a little early for that, but the time will come.”

