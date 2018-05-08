Roger Stone: Giuliani’s Stormy Daniels Media Tour Was ‘A Little Disjointed’

Longtime Trump confidante and political consultant Roger Stone said Tuesday that Rudy Giuliani’s explanations of the timeline surrounding a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels were “a little disjointed.”

“His handling of the Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels matter I found a little disjointed, meaning I had trouble following largely what he was trying to say,” he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday. “I don’t believe Mr. Cohen’s payment, just an opinion, is illegal.”

Stone’s rare criticism of a Trump associate isn’t entirely surprising as reports surface that Trump is frustrated by Giuliani’s wildly conflicting claims about Trump’s personal lawyer’s handling of a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.