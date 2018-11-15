Latest
on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.
3 mins ago
Florida Counties Hit Deadline For Submitting Recount Results
58 mins ago
WHCA Urges Court To ‘Roundly Reject’ Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Position On CNN Suit
1 hour ago
Judge Refuses Florida Dems’ Recount Extension Request
livewire The Right-Wing Media

Right-Wing ‘One America News Network’ Will Support WH In CNN Lawsuit

By
November 15, 2018 3:10 pm

The right-wing cable outlet One America News Network announced Thursday that it will be filing an amicus brief in CNN’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over reporter Jim Acosta’s suspended press pass “in favor of the White House.” Several other media companies and news outlets, including Fox News, have filed amicus briefs on CNN’s side.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: