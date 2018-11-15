Right-Wing ‘One America News Network’ Will Support WH In CNN Lawsuit

The right-wing cable outlet One America News Network announced Thursday that it will be filing an amicus brief in CNN’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over reporter Jim Acosta’s suspended press pass “in favor of the White House.” Several other media companies and news outlets, including Fox News, have filed amicus briefs on CNN’s side.

(2) Can’t believe Fox is on the other side, but they have direct communication to the President. We are lucky if we get a five minute interview once a quarter. @OANN #CNNvsWhiteHouse — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) November 15, 2018