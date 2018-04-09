Politico: Rick Scott Officially Running For Senate

Florida Gov. Rick Scott made his Senate candidacy official on Monday, according to Politico. His challenge of Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is shaping up to be a major referendum on the Trump administration.

According to Politico, the long-anticipated race is currently polling at a tie, with some giving a small edge to Nelson. Both men have various advantages: Scott has massive personal wealth that he can tap into to help fund his race. Nelson has his record of statewide success and an enthusiastic Democratic base.

Ultimately, per Politico, the race will likely be seen nationwide as evidence that a close connection to Trump helps or hurts in one of the country’s most critical swing states.