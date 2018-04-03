Latest
18 mins ago
Top WH Infrastructure Aide Resigns After Devising Trump’s $1.5T Spending Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 2: Kent Scott, a teacher from Tecumseh, Okla. holds a protest sign at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 2, 2018. Thousands of teachers and supporters are scheduled to rally Monday at the state Capitol as Oklahoma becomes the latest state to be plagued by teacher strife. Teachers are walking off the job after a $6,100 pay raise was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
OK Teachers Set To Strike For Third Day As Public School Aid Fight Rages On
on March 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
3 hours ago
Two House Republicans Call For Pruitt’s Resignation Amid Growing Controversy
livewire

Police: Female Suspect Dead After Shooting At YouTube HQ In California

By | April 3, 2018 4:20 pm

Police responded to a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California Tuesday.

Police Chief Ed Barberini of the San Bruno police has confirmed that a woman who police consider a suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that four additional victims with gunshot-related wounds have been transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

San Bruno police confirmed via tweet Tuesday that they are responding to an active shooter situation, warning passersby to stay away.

The San Francisco division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation, CNN and others reported.

Images from local news network affiliates, including KPIX and KTVU, are showing images of people leaving the YouTube building with their hands raised.

Local news station KRON reported that the city manager has received multiple 9-1-1 calls from the building, though they did not reveal the reason.

Vadim Lavrusik, an employee of YouTube, tweeted that he “heard shots and saw people running”

He later tweeted that he was safely outside the building.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
More Livewire
View All
Comments