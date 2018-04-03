Police: Female Suspect Dead After Shooting At YouTube HQ In California

Police responded to a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California Tuesday.

Police Chief Ed Barberini of the San Bruno police has confirmed that a woman who police consider a suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that four additional victims with gunshot-related wounds have been transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

San Bruno police confirmed via tweet Tuesday that they are responding to an active shooter situation, warning passersby to stay away.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The San Francisco division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation, CNN and others reported.

Images from local news network affiliates, including KPIX and KTVU, are showing images of people leaving the YouTube building with their hands raised.

Local news station KRON reported that the city manager has received multiple 9-1-1 calls from the building, though they did not reveal the reason.

Vadim Lavrusik, an employee of YouTube, tweeted that he “heard shots and saw people running”

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

He later tweeted that he was safely outside the building.