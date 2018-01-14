Latest
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 28: Saratoga Springs Mayor Mia Love speaks at the 2012 Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum. (Photo By Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call)
GOP Rep. Says Trump’s Remarks On Haiti, Africa Are ‘Indefensible’ 14 hours ago
 UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 01: Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a news conference in the Capitol's Senate studio, October 1, 2015, to introduce the Iran Policy Oversight Act of 2015. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also appear. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Dem Senator: ‘No Question’ That Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Remark Was Racist 15 hours ago
 U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his annual physical examination January 12, 2018 in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump will next travel to Florida to spend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump Starts Morning With Attacks On WSJ, Dems, Praise For ‘Fox And Friends’ 15 hours ago
livewire

Report: Trump Pledges To Campaign For Midterms As GOPers Fear Tough Fight

By | January 14, 2018 2:32 pm
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump promised last week to campaign for Republican members of Congress after House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned him that the political landscape is not in their party’s favor, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed White House officials, that McCarthy explained the political landscape to Trump in a slide presentation while the President was at Camp David last weekend. According to an unnamed official cited in the report, McCarthy warned Trump of potential outcomes ranging from a scenario where Republicans lose control of the House to another where Republicans maintain control but lose seats.

Amid a wave of impending Republican retirements, most recently including Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), and Trump’s own approval ratings, which are at a historic low for a president barely finished with his first year in office, Republicans are taking up a defensive position.

“We are going to have a very challenging cycle,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) told reporters last week. “There’s no question the majority’s at risk.”

More Livewire
View All