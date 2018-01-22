WaPo: Trump Mimics Indian PM’s Accent When Discussing Afghan Policy

President Donald Trump mimics Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accent when discussing the deployment of U.S. military resources in Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed senior administration officials, that Trump “has been known” to imitate an Indian accent and refer to Modi’s remark during a meeting last year that no country has ever “given so much away for so little in return” as the United States has with regard to Afghanistan.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s questions about why Trump might feel the need to imitate Modi’s accent during discussions of unrelated policy.