Pussy Riot Member Treated In Berlin For Suspected Poisoning

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
By Associated Press
September 16, 2018 9:46 am
BERLIN (AP) — Pyotr Verzilov (pictured above, storming the World Cup finals in Moscow earlier this year), a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot, was flown Berlin for treatment late Saturday after falling severely ill. Fellow activists say he was poisoned.

Verzilov was first hospitalized in Moscow on Tuesday and had remained in intensive care, Pussy Riot members said this week. Maria Alekhina, a member of the group, told The Associated Press that he regained consciousness Friday.

Verzilov, his partner Veronika Nikulshina and two other Pussy Riot members served 15-day jail sentences for running onto field in Moscow where soccer’s World Cup final was being played in July. Their protest of what they described as the excessive powers of Russia’s police briefly disrupted the match.

