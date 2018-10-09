Pompeo Calls Nikki Haley A ‘Great Partner,’ Wishes Her Well

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stopped briefly to address reporters about updates in negotiations with North Korea and thank the soon-retiring UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for her service.

“I wanted to thank ambassador Haley for the good work that she’s done,” he said.

“She’s been a great partner of mine for now five months that she and I have been working together. I want to wish her very well in whatever comes next for her.”

He added that a second North Korea summit is in the works.

According to CNN reporting, Pompeo was caught off guard by the resignation announcement and only found out this morning, a few hours before Haley’s press conference with President Donald Trump.

Watch his comments on Haley below: