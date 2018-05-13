Pompeo Says Kim Jong Un ‘Shares The Objectives Of The American People’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, fresh from a trip to North Korea and a meeting with ruler Kim Jong-un, claimed Sunday that Kim shares the United States’ objectives.

“When I said earlier this week that I think Chairman Kim shares the objectives of the American people, I am convinced of that,” Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “Now the task is for President Trump and he to meet to validate the process by which this would go forward, to set out those markers so that we can negotiate this outcome.”

Pompeo said the United States would offer “security assurances” to Kim and sanctions relief in exchange for the denuclearization of North Korea.

The secretary of state’s remarks echoed those he made on Friday, shortly after returning from North Korea with three freed American prisoners, and having met with Kim.

“We have a shared vision for what we hope when this process is completed the Korean Peninsula looks like,” Pompeo said on Friday. “We have a good understanding, and I think there is complete agreement about what the ultimate objectives are.”

He repeated the sentiment to CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan Sunday.

“I have told [Kim] that what President Trump wants is to see the North Korean regime get rid of its nuclear weapons program, completely and in totality, and in exchange for that, we are prepared to ensure that the North Korean people get the opportunity that they so richly deserve,” Pompeo said.

“It’s pretty straightforward, and, I said earlier this week, I think in that sense Chairman Kim shares that same objective. I think he understands that President Trump has put an enormous pressure campaign in place with the aim of achieving a good outcome for North Korea and its people. That’s our objective. That’s the American goal that President Trump set forward.”