Pence Dodges Question On Trump’s Credibility: Americans Aren’t Concerned With Politics

During an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that aired Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence dodged questions about President Trump’s penchant for spreading falsehoods, and suggested the “American people aren’t as concerned about the political debate as they are concerned about what’s really happening at the border.”
Watch below:
My question to the VP: "How can the American people trust the President when he says this is crisis when he says things over and over again that aren't true?" pic.twitter.com/eni6LAVCqf
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 8, 2019