livewire

Pence Dodges Question On Trump’s Credibility: Americans Aren’t Concerned With Politics

By
January 8, 2019 8:39 am

During an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that aired Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence dodged questions about President Trump’s penchant for spreading falsehoods, and suggested the “American people aren’t as concerned about the political debate as they are concerned about what’s really happening at the border.”

Watch below:

