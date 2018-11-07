livewire Russia Probe

Pelosi: Whitaker Should Recuse From — And Congress Must Protect — Mueller Probe

By
November 7, 2018 4:16 pm

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday called on new Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself “from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation,” and said Congress must pass legislation protecting Mueller’s probe.

