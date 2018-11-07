Pelosi: Whitaker Should Recuse From — And Congress Must Protect — Mueller Probe

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday called on new Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself “from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation,” and said Congress must pass legislation protecting Mueller’s probe.

Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation. #FollowTheFacts — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 7, 2018