Pelosi: If Kavanaugh’s Lying, ‘He’s Not Fit’ To Serve On Appeals Court

“If he is not telling the truth, to Congress or to the FBI, then he’s not fit not only to be on the Supreme Court but to be on the court that he’s on right now,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told “The Circus” co-host Alex Wagner Saturday, during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival. Watch below:

