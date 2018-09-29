Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in by chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo By Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
15 mins ago
40 mins ago
54 mins ago
Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Pelosi: If Kavanaugh’s Lying, ‘He’s Not Fit’ To Serve On Appeals Court

By
September 29, 2018 1:17 pm

“If he is not telling the truth, to Congress or to the FBI, then he’s not fit not only to be on the Supreme Court but to be on the court that he’s on right now,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told “The Circus” co-host Alex Wagner Saturday, during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival. Watch below:

H/t The Hill.

