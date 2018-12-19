Pelosi: Dems Will Support Continuing Resolution, But It’s A ‘Missed Opportunity’

Latest
By
December 19, 2018 1:54 pm

Incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement on Wednesday that while she wishes President Trump would’ve taken Democrats’ offer of a one-year continuing resolution for the Department of Homeland Security’s budget, she said Democrats would support Senate Republicans’ continuing resolution that will keep the government open until early February.

Read the statement below:

“Democrats offered President Trump a clear path forward to pass six bipartisan appropriations bills along with a one-year continuing resolution for the Homeland Security bill. Democratic and Republican Appropriators have been ready to pass these bills in a bipartisan way, and we are grateful for their leadership to meet the needs of the American people.

“This is a missed opportunity to pass full-year funding bills now. However, Democrats will be ready to fully, responsibly fund our government in January, and we will support this continuing resolution.”

