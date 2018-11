House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) affirmed Tuesday that “yes,” she was 100 percent sure Democrats would win back control of the House of Representatives.

“I feel confident that we will win, it’s just a question of the size the victory is,” she told told reporters, according to NBC News.

She added: “When people ask me, is it a wave or a tsunami, I said all of those are drops of water. These races are very close across the country.”