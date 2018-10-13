Formerly Imprisoned Evangelical Pastor Will Meet Trump In Oval Office Saturday

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will meet with the American evangelical pastor recently freed from Turkish custody in the Oval Office on Saturday and shot down any suggestion that he negotiated with Turkey for the pastor’s release.

There was NO DEAL made with Turkey for the release and return of Pastor Andrew Brunson. I don’t make deals for hostages. There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018