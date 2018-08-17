Simona Mangiante, Papadopolous’ Wife, Wants Him To Scrap Deal With Mueller

Simona Mangiante, the wife of former President Trump campaign official George Papadopolous, reportedly wants her husband to stop cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to MSNBC.

Mangiante told MSNBC on Thursday that she no longer trusts the government and that “shady individuals” with a “specific agenda” were “targeting” her husband.

“I trusted these institutions until they proved me wrong,” she said, adding there is “exculpatory evidence that fully justifies him to drop off his plea agreement.”

Papadopolous pled guilty in October 2017 to charges of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials and has been cooperating with Mueller’s team ever since. He is set to be sentenced next month.