Over 60 Female NBC Employees Sign Letter Supporting Brokaw

Over 60 current or former female NBC employees have signed a letter supporting retied anchor Tom Brokaw amid recent sexual harassment allegations against him, according to a Friday Deadline report.

The number reportedly includes prominent anchors Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, and Mika Brzezinski.

“Tom has treated each of us with fairness and respect,” the letter reportedly reads. “He has given each of us opportunities for advancement and championed our successes throughout our careers.

“We know him to be a man of tremendous decency and integrity,” it continues.

Linda Vester, a former NBC correspondent, accused Brokaw this week of unwanted sexual advances in the 1990s. Another unnamed woman reportedly also told the Washington Post that Brokaw treated her inappropriately during that same period.