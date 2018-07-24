Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Office Reminds Google That He Isn’t Dead

Wait, what?

On Monday night, Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-UT) office noticed a not-so-small error on Google’s search results for the Utah senator. The search engine said Hatch, who is very much alive, had died in September 2017.

“Hi…@Google? We might need to talk,” the office of the not-dead senator tweeted.

They then provided proof that Hatch is still among the living.

Here is Senator Hatch reading a newspaper earlier.

Here is a video just last week of Senator Hatch signing bills.

Still, Hatch apparently managed to stay productive from beyond the grave.

In the brief period the internet pronounced Hatch dead, he advanced 3 bills. Suicide hotline Workforce training in Perkins CTE Even in death, Hatch remains one of the Senate's most prolific legislators.

And the office posted another photo on Tuesday morning, just in case there were still any doubts: