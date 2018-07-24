Latest
2 mins ago
LAPD Officer’s Bullet Killed Trader Joe’s Worker During Standoff
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and fellow House Republican leaders hold a news conference following their weekly caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. After President Donald Trump said he believed President Vladimir Putin that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 presidential election during a news conference in Finland, Ryan released a statement critical of Trump. ÒThere is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world,Ó Ryan said in a statement. ÒThe president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally.Ó
35 mins ago
Ryan: Trump ‘Just Trolling People’ With Threat To Revoke Security Clearances
39 mins ago
Trump Org Expands Investment In Controversial Scotland Golf Course
livewire

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Office Reminds Google That He Isn’t Dead

By | July 24, 2018 10:44 am
on May 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Wait, what?

On Monday night, Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-UT) office noticed a not-so-small error on Google’s search results for the Utah senator. The search engine said Hatch, who is very much alive, had died in September 2017.

“Hi…@Google? We might need to talk,” the office of the not-dead senator tweeted.

They then provided proof that Hatch is still among the living.

Still, Hatch apparently managed to stay productive from beyond the grave.

And the office posted another photo on Tuesday morning, just in case there were still any doubts:

More Livewire
View All
Comments