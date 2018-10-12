O’Rourke Rakes In $38.1 Million In Just Three Months

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), raked in a whopping $38.1 million in campaign donations in just three months.

You just raised a record-breaking $38.1 million in three months. From 802,836 contributions. No PACs, no special interests, no corporations. All people, all the time, everywhere, every single day. pic.twitter.com/IDMFNFwezB — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 12, 2018

Despite his impressive fundraising, Real Clear Politics still has him trailing Cruz by 7 points.