Latest
13 mins ago
Detained American Pastor Allowed To Leave Turkey Despite Terror Conviction
22 mins ago
Warren On ‘Arrogant Woman’ Jab: ‘McConnell Can’t Shut Me Up,’ Neither Can Kelly
UNITED STATES - JULY 18: Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., is interviewed in his Cannon Building office on July 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
23 mins ago
Two AZ GOPers Posed As Communists To Make Damaging Contribution To Dem
livewire 2018 Elections

O’Rourke Rakes In $38.1 Million In Just Three Months

By
October 12, 2018 10:01 am

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), raked in a whopping $38.1 million in campaign donations in just three months.

Despite his impressive fundraising, Real Clear Politics still has him trailing Cruz by 7 points.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: