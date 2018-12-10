Obama Mocks His Past Play On Viral Videos In New Push For Health Care Enrollment

Former President Barack Obama mocked himself and his staff’s past efforts to play on viral videos and memes — like appearing on Zach Galifianakis’s “Between Two Ferns” — to encourage young people to sign up for Obamacare in a new video that highlights the Dec. 15 sign up deadline.
“You’ve proven you don’t need to see me taking jump-shots or sitting between a couple of forest plants in order to know it’s important to have health insurance in case, God forbid, you get really sick or hurt next year,” he said.
No jump shots. No ferns. No memes. Not this time. I’m going to give it to you straight: If you need health insurance for 2019, the deadline to get covered is December 15. Go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod today and pass this on — you just might save a life. pic.twitter.com/8mHMsXGY0g
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2018