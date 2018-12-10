Latest
livewire

Obama Mocks His Past Play On Viral Videos In New Push For Health Care Enrollment

By
December 10, 2018 12:58 pm

Former President Barack Obama mocked himself and his staff’s past efforts to play on viral videos and memes — like appearing on Zach Galifianakis’s “Between Two Ferns” — to encourage young people to sign up for Obamacare in a new video that highlights the Dec. 15 sign up deadline.

“You’ve proven you don’t need to see me taking jump-shots or sitting between a couple of forest plants in order to know it’s important to have health insurance in case, God forbid, you get really sick or hurt next year,” he said.

