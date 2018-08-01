Obama Endorses Long List Of Candidates Ahead Of 2018 Elections

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday announced a list of candidates he was endorsing ahead of the 2018 elections.

Included on the list were some well-known Democrats who’d already advanced past their state’s primary race, such as California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Obama endorsed the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, to be Ohio’s next governor, and J.B. Pritzker, the brother of Obama administration Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, to be Illinois’ next governor.

The Pritzkers, both heirs to a multi-billion dollar fortune, aren’t the only wealthy endorsees. Obama also endorsed Rep. Jared Polis (D-CO), one of the richest members of Congress, to be Colorado’s next governor.

See the full list below: