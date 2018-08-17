NYT: Omarosa Could Have As Many As 200 Tapes

Former White House aide and ex-reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman has caused a stir in the White House on par with the panic induced by special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The paranoia is fueled by the sheer volume of recordings she’s believed to possess — as many as 200 — of conversations she had with officials during her time in the West Wing, according to the Times.

Manigault Newman has been slowly releasing some of the audio recordings in recent days as a means to, as she says, defend her credibility as the White House and Trump himself, attack her over her new tell-some book, “Unhinged.”

On Thursday, she released a recording of a phone conversation she had with Lara Trump, who offered her a job on the Trump campaign not long after she was ousted from the White House. Manigault Newman has claimed that she was offered the position — which paid $15,000 a month — to keep quiet about her time in the White House.