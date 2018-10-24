NYPD: ‘Envelope Of White Powder’ Was Attached To Suspicious Device

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Wednesday that when law enforcement officers responded to a report of a suspicious device at the Time Warner Center, they also recovered “an envelope of white powder that was discovered as part of that original packaging.”

“We are in the middle investigating that right now,” O’Neill said.

The suspicious device itself, O’Neill said, “appeared [to responding officers] to be a live explosive device.”

John Miller, the NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said “so far, the devices have been what appear to be pipe bombs.”