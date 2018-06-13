Turns Out That The NSC Was Behind That Bizarre Fake Movie Trailer At The Summit

National Security Council staff members were the creative minds behind the eerie faux movie trailer President Donald Trump showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the summit, according to a Tuesday New York Times report.

NSC staff named their fake production company “Destiny Pictures” as an apparent metaphor, unwittingly making the real Destiny Pictures, a small production outfit in Los Angeles, a target for bombardment from reporters trying to suss out the origins of the weird trailer.

“We had no involvement in the video,” Destiny Pictures founder Mark Castaldo confirmed to TPM.

Infused with a dramatic score and narrated by a an inspirational baritone, the trailer paints Trump as a harbinger of peace and prosperity, with Kim poised to take his country out of isolation and broker an era of innovation in the global community.

The four-minute video is punctuated with soaring vistas, extreme zoom-outs to the Earth’s rotating surface, fiery missiles and portraits of the two leaders looking by turns fierce and benevolent.

“Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un in a meeting to remake history,” the trailer’s narrator intones. “To shine in the sun. One moment, one choice, what if? The future remains to be written.”

Watch here.