livewire

Before FL Shooting, NRA Posted Valentine Featuring Guns And Bullets

By | February 15, 2018 11:31 am
on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America

The National Rifle Association has yet to delete a Valentine’s Day Instagram post that featured guns, bullets and a target spelling out the word “love,” which was posted on the same day as the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Happy #ValentinesDay from your NRA!

A post shared by The official NRA Instagram (@nationalrifleassociation) on

The timestamp on the post indicates that the graphic was posted several hours before the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The powerful gun lobby group, staying characteristically silent in the aftermath of the mass shooting, has not posted on any of its social media accounts since the massacre occurred at around 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

The death toll currently stands at 17, and at least 14 people are currently hospitalized for injuries. Suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz was arrested shortly after the shooting and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The NRA did not respond to requests for comment.

