CNBC: Nikki Haley Asks For $200K And Use Of Private Jet For Speaking Gigs

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is cashing in on her new private sector career by charging $200,000 and the use of a private jet for domestic speaking gigs, according to a CNBC report Wednesday that cites seven people “with knowledge of the arrangement.”

The sources also told CNBC that speaking engagements outside of the United States could cost “considerably more.” CNBC reported that it’s unclear what companies or clients have booked Haley.

Haley announced her resignation from the Trump administration in October.