Latest
43 mins ago
Schumer’s Flip Phone Is The Thorn On WH’s Side Of The Border Wall Fight
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shouts while questioning Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Graham Demands Explanation From The FBI About How Roger Stone Was Arrested
2 hours ago
Elephant Seals Make Home Out Of CA Beach They Took Over During Shutdown
livewire

CNBC: Nikki Haley Asks For $200K And Use Of Private Jet For Speaking Gigs

By
January 30, 2019 1:18 pm

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is cashing in on her new private sector career by charging $200,000 and the use of a private jet for domestic speaking gigs, according to a CNBC report Wednesday that cites seven people “with knowledge of the arrangement.”

The sources also told CNBC that speaking engagements outside of the United States could cost “considerably more.” CNBC reported that it’s unclear what companies or clients have booked Haley.

Haley announced her resignation from the Trump administration in October.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: