Report: Obstruction Probe Almost Done But Mueller May Wait To Reveal Findings

Special counsel Robert Mueller is nearly done with his investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice but may wait to publicize his findings until he has completed other parts of the Russia probe, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, that Mueller could finish the obstruction portion of the investigation once he has interviewed key officials like the President and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump’s lawyers have been in discussions with the special counsel’s team about the possibility of an interview for weeks, but it’s not clear when one might take place or what form it would take.

Mueller has so far brought charges against former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, though those indictments did not stem from their activity on Trump’s campaign. He has also indicted several Russians for election meddling and secured a few plea agreements, but has yet to bring any charges related to the collusion aspect of the investigation.

Mueller may hold off on revealing his findings on obstruction so that the results don’t prompt Trump to attempt to shut down the special counsel investigation or fuel other pressure for Mueller to end the probe, as Bloomberg News noted.

