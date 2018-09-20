Latest
livewire

Moonves Booted From Hollywood’s Most Powerful List, Ronan Farrow Gets Spot

By
September 20, 2018 8:57 am

Former CBS chief Les Moonves, ousted due to several sexual assault allegations, was removed from the Hollywood Reporter’s Top 100 list — and Ronan Farrow, the reporter who revealed his sexual misconduct, was ushered on in his place.

According to a Thursday CNN report, the list has been altered in other ways too since the #MeToo movement took off. Amazon entertainment chief Roy Price, former Pixar chief executive John Lasseter and director Brett Ratner all failed to make the list this year, despite being included in 2017, due to allegations against them.

