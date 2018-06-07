Latest
on October 29, 2015 in Lakewood, Colorado.
livewire

Lawmakers Back Down On Greitens Dark Money Probe

By | June 7, 2018 10:11 am
Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association 27th Annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service

The Missouri House committee investigating a host of allegations against former Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday dropped its effort to subpoena records from a secretive non-profit founded to support his agenda.

The move likely signals an end to the House committee’s effort to learn more about who funded the group, A New Missouri, which isn’t required to disclose its donors.

The House panel had sought documents from A New Missouri that it believed might reveal efforts to illegally get around the state’s campaign disclosure laws, as the Kansas City Star reported.

The panel’s decision comes a week after Greitens resigned from office amid separate allegations that he blackmailed his onetime-mistress and violated campaign finance laws. The former governor entered into a settlement agreement with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office that acknowledged prosecutors had “sufficient evidence” to pursue a felony computer tampering case against him involving a separate veterans’ non-profit he founded.

The special House panel said it’s continuing to pursue its probe into the governor’s conduct in the wake of his resignation. But without seeking to enforce a subpoena, it’s unlikely to pry loose much information about A New Missouri.

