Lawmakers Back Down On Greitens Dark Money Probe

The Missouri House committee investigating a host of allegations against former Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday dropped its effort to subpoena records from a secretive non-profit founded to support his agenda.

The move likely signals an end to the House committee’s effort to learn more about who funded the group, A New Missouri, which isn’t required to disclose its donors.

The House panel had sought documents from A New Missouri that it believed might reveal efforts to illegally get around the state’s campaign disclosure laws, as the Kansas City Star reported.

The panel’s decision comes a week after Greitens resigned from office amid separate allegations that he blackmailed his onetime-mistress and violated campaign finance laws. The former governor entered into a settlement agreement with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office that acknowledged prosecutors had “sufficient evidence” to pursue a felony computer tampering case against him involving a separate veterans’ non-profit he founded.

The special House panel said it’s continuing to pursue its probe into the governor’s conduct in the wake of his resignation. But without seeking to enforce a subpoena, it’s unlikely to pry loose much information about A New Missouri.