Politico: Pompeo Calls Clinton, Kerry For Help Before Confirmation

In preparation for a likely contentious confirmation process, former CIA Director and Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo is turning to every possible resource for help—including recent secretaries of state who he lambasted while in Congress.

Politico reported Tuesday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has offered help and advice, despite Pompeo’s legacy of flagellating her over her response to the 2012 attacks in Benghazi. She reportedly told him in a recent phone call to curb the exodus of career diplomats from the department, a trend that began under Pompeo’s predecessor, Rex Tillerson.

Pompeo reportedly reached out to former Secretary of State John Kerry as well, though it is not clear if Kerry responded. Pompeo once liked a tweet calling Kerry a “traitor.”

Per Politico, Pompeo faces an uphill battle in his confirmation process. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is split 10 to 11 with a Republican majority. Democrats are worried about Pompeo stoking Trump’s pugilistic instincts, and at least one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), is threatening to withhold his vote over Pompeo’s support of the Iraq War and torture interrogation methods.

Due to this unfavorable composition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may bypass the committee altogether and bring the nomination directly to a floor vote, according to Politico.

Pompeo’s confirmation hearing will be held on Thursday.