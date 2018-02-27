Latest
livewire

Melania Trump Cuts Ties With Adviser Paid $1.6 Mil By Inaugural Committee

By | February 27, 2018 6:54 am
First Lady Melania Trump visited Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., where she joined military families for the Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots event. First Lady Trump made remarks and helped sort and box toys with the kids, on Wednesday, December 13th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Melania Trump ended her professional relationship with unpaid adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff after a report revealed that the Presidential Inaugural Committee paid Wolkoff $1.62 million, the New York Times reported Monday night.

Stephanie Grishman, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman confirmed to the New York Times that the first lady had “severed the gratuitous services contract with Ms. Wolkoff.”

Two people with knowledge of the situation told the Times that Wolkoff’s contract ended last week. Wolkoff was an unpaid adviser to Melania Trump.

A New York Times report revealed two weeks ago that President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee paid Wolkoff’s firm $26 million and $1.6 million personally to Wolkoff.

