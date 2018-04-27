Tom Brokaw Replaced As Graduation Speaker After Allegations Surface

President Trump’s Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon will replace NBC News’ Tom Brokaw as the commencement speaker at a Catholic university next month, following reports that Brokaw allegedly sexually harassed a former NBC correspondent.

Brokaw reportedly withdrew from speaking at Sacred Heart University’s graduation ceremony, set for May 13, because he didn’t want to “distract from the intended and most important focus of the day — our graduating students and their families,” the university’s president, John Petillo, wrote in an email to the student body, according to the Hartford Courant.

Former NBC correspondent Linda Vester recently detailed to the Washington Post and Variety her allegations that Brokaw sexually harassed her and attempted to forcibly kiss her at least two times in the 1990s. Brokaw has denied the allegations.