WATCH LIVE: Trump, Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference at 1:50 PM ET
UNITED STATES - APRIL 11: Rev. Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House, attends the 2013 National Days of Remembrance ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to honor the victims of the Holocaust. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
GOP Rejects Bid To Probe House Chaplain’s Firing
Bureau Of Indian Affairs Director Resigns After Six Months On Job
Tom Brokaw Replaced As Graduation Speaker After Allegations Surface

attends the "Five Came Back" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 27, 2017 in New York City.
President Trump’s Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon will replace NBC News’ Tom Brokaw as the commencement speaker at a Catholic university next month, following reports that Brokaw allegedly sexually harassed a former NBC correspondent.

Brokaw reportedly withdrew from speaking at Sacred Heart University’s graduation ceremony, set for May 13, because he didn’t want to “distract from the intended and most important focus of the day — our graduating students and their families,” the university’s president, John Petillo, wrote in an email to the student body, according to the Hartford Courant.    

Former NBC correspondent Linda Vester recently detailed to the Washington Post and Variety her allegations that Brokaw sexually harassed her and attempted to forcibly kiss her at least two times in the 1990s. Brokaw has denied the allegations.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
