McConnell Thanks ‘The Mob’ Against Kavanaugh For Giving GOP A ‘Great Political Gift’ Before Midterms

In an interview with the Washington Post just hours before the final vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the opposition against the judge a “great political gift” for Republicans ahead of midterms.

“It’s been a great political gift for us. The tactics have energized our base,” McConnell said. “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

