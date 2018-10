Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is “feeling good” before the final vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Saturday, according to CBS News producer Rebecca Kaplan.

Arriving at the Capitol this morning, McConnell says the final Kavanugh vote will take place between 4 and 5 p.m. Said he's "feeling good" and that Collins' remarks yesterday was "one of the best speeches I've heard in my time in the Senate."

