Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday that he did not think there was “any chance” President Donald Trump wouldn’t let the Mueller investigation reach its conclusion.

“The President has said on multiple occasions the Mueller investigation should be completed,” McConnell told WVLK, as quoted by CBS News. “He wish it would happen sooner. But I don’t think there’s any chance that the Mueller investigation will not be allowed to finish.”