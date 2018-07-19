McConnell Directs Committees To Consider ‘Additional Measures’ For Russia

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday that he’d asked the chairmen of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations committees to “recommend to the Senate additional measures that could respond to or deter Russian malign behavior.”

“The Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian Activities in the 2016 elections makes clear that President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign aimed at undermining public faith in our democratic process,” McConnell said in a statement.

“As part of Congress’ ongoing efforts to form part of any national response to meddling by Russia or any other nation in our 2018 elections, I tasked the chairmen of the Banking and Foreign Relations Committees with holding hearings on the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, and to recommend to the Senate additional measures that could respond to or deter Russian malign behavior.”

Congress overwhelmingly supported the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia, last year.

The Trump administration dragged its feet considerably on implementing the law.